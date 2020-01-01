Medeama sink Hearts of Oak in Ghana Premier League

The Phobians could not stand the heat in Dormaa as they thrice picked up the ball from their net

's early-season woes continue following a 3-0 fall to on matchday two of the Premier League on Sunday.

After losing 2-1 to arch-rivals in the Ghana President's Cup, succumbing to a 1-0 home defeat to Berekum in the league opener and parting ways with head coach Kim Grant, the Phobians' have suffered yet another setback, this time by a humiliation in Tarkwa.

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored twice for the hosts while Nana Kofi Babil added a third goal to seal all three points for the Yellow and Mauves, who have moved joint-top of the table.

Like Medeama, have made it two wins out of two games by a 1-0 victory over Great Olympics away at the Accra Sports Stadium. Richard Kwasi Nathan netted the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Four-time champions are among the joint-leaders as Yussif Mubarik scored to ensure a 1-0 away triumph over King Faisal in the Ashanti Derby at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Like fellow new boys Olympics, it is a second straight defeat for Faisal.

At the Wafa Sports Complex in Sogakope, Wafa made the most of their home advantage to beat 2-0, courtesy of goals from Eric Asamany and Daniel Owusu.

Dreams FC also made it two wins on the spin as they handed Eleven Wonders a 1-0 home loss, the all-important goal coming from Sulemana Mohammed.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea were left ruing a Kofi Owusu missed penalty in the second half, having been held to a 0-0 draw at home by Liberty Professionals.

In the final game of the day, Raphael Ocloo was on target to help Elmina Sharks come from behind to grab a 1-1 home draw with Karela United. Appiah Darlington found the back of the net to put the visitors in the lead.

On Saturday, Allies returned to winning ways by a 2-1 home triumph over Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium. Victorien Adebayor's 42nd-minute strike won all three points for the Eleven-Is-To-One after Salifu Moro cancelled out Kwabena Kyeremateng's opener for Allies.

The opening game of matchday two, however, took place on Friday when Asante Kotoko came from behind to register a 3-1 away triumph over Legon Cities FC. Panagiotis Papadopoulos scored first for the hosts but an Augustine Okrah effort and an Emmanuel Gyamfi double turned things around for the Porcupine Warriors in Accra.