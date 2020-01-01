Medeama see off Legon Cities to boost Ghana Premier League title chances

The Yellow and Mauves are unlikely to lose their top spot this matchweek after an away victory on Saturday

consolidated their lead atop the Premier League table with a 2-0 away triumph over Legon Cities on Saturday.

A Prince Opoku Agyemang first-half double sealed all three points for the Yellow and Mauves in the matchweek 15 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win has taken the Tarkwa-based side three points at the top of the standings ahead of the remainder of the matchweek's round of games on Sunday and Monday.

They could be tied on points by who currently occupy the second position on the log.

Legon Cities, meanwhile, sit two points and two places above the relegation zone.

Medeama next face third-placed Berekum while the Royals play as guests of third-from-bottom .

