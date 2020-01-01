Medeama react to 'scandalous' boardroom points deduction in Great Olympics protest

The Yellow and Mauves have responded to losing a Ghana Premier League disciplinary case to the Wonder Club

Premier League side has called a Football Association Disciplinary Committee decision to penalise the club for fielding an unqualified player as "bogus and ridiculous".

The Yellow and Mauves have suffered a big blow in their title chase after losing a protest filed by Great Olympics following their matchweek 12 fixture, which ended in a 1-0 win for Samuel Boadu's outfit.

Losing the three points gained from the victory has seen Medeama fall from first to seventh on the league table.

More teams

"Medeama Club has received the judgment from the Ghana Football Association on Monday deducting our points over claims of fielding an unqualified player during match Day-12 of the Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics on March 2, 2020 in Tarkwa," the Yellow and Mauves responded on their official website.

"We reject the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and will fight the matter to its logical conclusion.

"We are scandalized by the decision to award boardroom points to our opponents and will not rest until the well-deserved points accrued on the football pitch is restored."

Olympics' protest claimed Nana Kofi Babil was ineligible for the fixture, having accumulated three yellow cards in matches prior.

The Disciplinary Committee, in ruling in favour of Oly, declared the club winners of the game, awarding the Wonder Boys three points and three goals.

Medeama, meanwhile, have also been fined in addition to their lost points.

"The club has initiated processes to file an appeal against the bogus and ridiculous decision and will exhaust the internal legal channels," the Yellow and Mauves added.

"The club will also explore other options including seeking justice at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

"We stand by our argument and will take the appropriate action to ensure the final outcome is favourable for the cub.

Article continues below

"We would like to urge our supporters to remain calm as we fight this legal battle.

"The battle has just started for our local game and the club will fight this case with every resource at our disposal."

have taken over the first position on the league table after Medeama's predicament.

