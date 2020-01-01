Medeama not under pressure ahead of Hearts of Oak clash - Agyenim Boateng
Medeama attacker Isaac Agyenim Boateng wants his outfit to make it two wins in two matches when they face Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on
Sunday.
The Yellow and Mauves, who handed Ebusua Dwarfs a 3-1 defeat, are set to host the Phobians at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
Hearts, meanwhile, will also give everything for three points, having suffered a surprising 1-0 home loss to Berekum Chelsea.
"We as a team have set for ourselves a target this season, which is to finish at least in the top four and we believe having the best start will be helpful," Boateng, who assisted all three goals of his side in the opening day win, told Footballmadeinghana.
"We, therefore, want to win all our early games and the Hearts of Oak encounter is no exception.
"I am very confident that we will do more than [we did in] our last game against Dwarfs and we will claim all three points against Hearts of Oak."
Medeama presently are fourth on the league table.
"We are not under any pressure whatsoever to play well and win on Sunday," Boateng continued.
"Our fans should be rest assured of a much-improved performance from the Dwarfs game.
"We promise to meet their expectations but we want them to show up in their numbers and fill the stadium to capacity."
The Yellow and Mauves are hoping to win the league for the first time.