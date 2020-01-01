Medeama not under pressure ahead of Hearts of Oak clash - Agyenim Boateng

The Yellow and Mauves forward previews Sunday's Ghana Premier League tie against the Phobians

attacker Isaac Agyenim Boateng wants his outfit to make it two wins in two matches when they face in the Premier League on

Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves, who handed a 3-1 defeat, are set to host the Phobians at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Hearts, meanwhile, will also give everything for three points, having suffered a surprising 1-0 home loss to Berekum .

"We as a team have set for ourselves a target this season, which is to finish at least in the top four and we believe having the best start will be helpful," Boateng, who assisted all three goals of his side in the opening day win, told Footballmadeinghana.

"We, therefore, want to win all our early games and the Hearts of Oak encounter is no exception.

"I am very confident that we will do more than [we did in] our last game against Dwarfs and we will claim all three points against Hearts of Oak."

Medeama presently are fourth on the league table.

"We are not under any pressure whatsoever to play well and win on Sunday," Boateng continued.

Article continues below

"Our fans should be rest assured of a much-improved performance from the Dwarfs game.

"We promise to meet their expectations but we want them to show up in their numbers and fill the stadium to capacity."

The Yellow and Mauves are hoping to win the league for the first time.

