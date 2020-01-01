Medeama not getting carried away by good league start - coach Boadu

The Yellow and Mauves boss speaks on their performance in the topflight after matchday two

are not getting lost in the moment following their fine start to the Premier League season, coach Samuel Boadu has stated.

The Yellow and Mauves are enjoying a good start to the championship, having won both games played thus far.

They opened the campaign with a 3-1 away triumph over before handing a 3-0 thrashing on Sunday.

"We are happy to this point. But there is a lot of work to be done," Boadu told the club's official website.

"Nobody is getting carried away at all.

"There are many tough games ahead and we have to keep the positive mentality.

Article continues below

"We know how tough the Premier League is, we know how football can change, so we are very much focused on the next match."

Medeama sit top of the table ahead of matchday three, tied on points with , Dreams FC, , and Wafa.

The Yellow and Mauves next face Liberty Professionals in their next game, the latter having drawn all two matches played thus far.

