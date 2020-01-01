Medeama miss chance to pull clear of Asante Kotoko
Medeama were held 0-0 by King Faisal on Saturday, missing out on three points and the opportunity to pull clear of Asante Kotoko at the top of the Ghana Premier League.
One point adrift of leaders Kotoko heading into the matchweek 13 fixture, the Yellow and Mauves' single point earned on Saturday sent them level with the Porcupine Warriors, who beat beat Karela United 1-0 on Friday, and ahead of their rivals on head-to-head.
However, both Kotoko and Medeama risk losing top spot when Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea, each only one point below on the table, have their turn in matchweek 13 action on Sunday.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Elmina Sharks proved too strong for visiting Liberty Professionals as the former registered a 3-1 win at Nduom Sports Stadium. Benjamin Tweneboah, Mustapha Alhaji and Augustine Owusu put the hosts 3-0 up by the 52nd minute before Alhassan Mubarak scored to reduce the Scientific Soccer Lads' deficit. Sharks occupy fifth on the log while Liberty sit five places below.
In the third and final game of Saturday, Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye's second-minute goal and Philip Sackey's 86th-minute strike secured Great Olympics' 2-0 home triumph over Ebusua Dwarfs. The two teams sit 15 and 16th respectively on the table but with same number of points.