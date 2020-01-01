Medeama deny sealing deal for former Asante Kotoko attacker Yacouba

The Yellow and Mauves respond to reports of securing the signature of the Burkina Faso attacker

chief executive officer James Essilfie reveals the club has not signed former star Songne Yacouba as widely speculated by the media.

Reports on Thursday claim the attacker has penned a two-year deal with the Yellow and Mauves, who are looking to bolster their squad for the Premier League.

Yacouba is in search for a new club after parting was with Kotoko last month.

''I've seen such stories but I've not seen the player ever since we played against them in the league,'' Essilfie told OTEC FM.

''I've seen the stories but we have not signed him [Yacouba], although talks are ongoing.

"It's not just Medeama [in negotiations with him], other clubs are also talking to him.''

Yacouba left Kotoko after the two parties failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

Reports say the Burkina Faso international asked for a salary of $150,000 (€135,247) per month, a request the Porcupines were unable to meet.

He emerged as the most exciting player in the Ghana Premier League in a nationwide survey by the African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) in December.

Yacouba has been linked to Zambian sides Nkana FC and Zesco United, Libyan outfit Al Hilal and in .

Medeama were sixth on the Premier League table before the competition ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

