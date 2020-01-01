Medeama coach Boadu rushed to hospital during Premier League match

The trainer's time in the dugout ended abruptly on Saturday following a health challenge

There was a big scare for Ghanaian football on Saturday as coach Samuel Boadu reportedly collapsed during their Premier League clash with .

The incident occurred during the second half after the trainer was said to have complained of a headache during the matchday six fixture at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

His side ultimately won the game 1-0, courtesy of a Prince Opoku Agyemang 66th-minute goal.

"Samuel Boadu has been stabilized after being rushed to hospital during our 1-0 win over Ashanti Gold in the Premier League this afternoon," Medeama said in a post on Twitter after Saturday's fixture.

"He is under intense observation at the Pentecost Hospital in Tarkwa.

"There will be more updates."

Boadu has been hailed as one of the most promising coaches on the local scene.

Earlier this month, he was appointed coach of Ghana's U15 male national team.

Medeama currently occupies third position on the league table, tied on points with second-placed and one point adrift of leaders Berekum .