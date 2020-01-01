Medeama coach Boadu laments costly 'avoidable mistake' in Dreams FC fall

The Yellow and Mauves boss reflects on Sunday's tie with Still Believe in the Ghana Premier League

coach Samuel Boadu believes his team fought well despite ultimately losing to Dreams FC in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves suffered their first defeat of the season by a 1-0 reversal in the matchday five fixture away at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Ibrahim Issah's effort was the separating factor on the day.

"I will commend the boys because they were very courageous, at least we came out with our heads up,” Boadu told his club's official website.

"We lost by a an avoidable mistake of a goal and I don’t we want to talk about the officiating.

"That is football, I will take a lesson from that and I will learn a lot from the mistakes.

"I see a lot of things that we did right and things that we didn’t do right.”

Medeama are third on the league table, having won three games and drawn one match prior to the matchday five action.

The Tarkwa-based side will be hoping to bounce back with a home win in their matchday six encounter with , with whom Medeama share the same number of points.

Boadu's outfit are chasing their first league title.

