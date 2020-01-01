Medeama coach Boadu discharged from hospital after health scare

The trainer has joined his family at home after being admitted at the health facility on Saturday

coach Samuel Boadu has been released from hospital after suffering a health scare on Saturday.

The Yellow and Mauves boss was rushed to the health facility during the second half of a 1-0 home triumph over in a Premier League matchweek six fixture.

He reportedly complained of a headache, moments before passing out at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

"We are happy to announce that coach Samuel Boadu has been discharged from the hospital and everyone at the club is excited," Medeama announced on their official website on Sunday.

"We would like to add our thanks to the staff of the Pentecost Hospital, Tarkwa, for their care and treatment which was outstanding.

"It’s important that Boadu and his family are given time and space together.

"We would like to ask the media to continue to respect their privacy."

It is unclear whether Boadu will rejoin the Yellow and Mauves in time for their matchweek seven clash with second-placed next weekend.

"I am naturally pleased to be discharged from the hospital and would like to thank every single member of the hospital staff," Boadu said.

"I would like to thank my club and also wish to say thank you to all the many well-wishers who have sent several messages of support.

"Now that I am out of the hospital, I am looking to continuing my recovery and return to the pitch.”

Prince Opoku Agyemang's 66th-minute goal won Saturday's game for third-placed Medeama.

