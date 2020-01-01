Medeama chief Essilfie reveals club's stance on Ghana Premier League status

The Yellow and Mauves official has disclosed their view on the future of the suspended championship

Premier League side are standing against the possible annulment of the 2019-20 championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The top-flight has been forced into a standstill following a national ban on all public gatherings, including sporting events, as part of measures to control the spread of the disease.

With Ghana's coronavirus cases number rising, there is huge uncertainty about when the ban will be lifted to allow the return of football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), meanwhile, have up to Tuesday to decide the fate of the competition, per a Caf directive.

“We at Medeama want the league to continue," club chief executive officer James Essilfie told Ghanaweb.

"The FA should not cancel it because it will create issues.

"The league must be played but when everything is right.

"Lives are more important so football should be played when it’s safe."

The league had reached the matchweek 15 stage when it ground to a halt and Essilfie counted the costs of the lack of action.

“We have been badly affected by the lack of football. Imagine paying people for not working," the Yellow and Mauves chief said.

"It’s no fault of the players that there’s no football but I just want to know how much we are losing.

"We don’t receive anything from the gates.

"We just hope and pray that this virus will go away very soon for football to return because clubs are suffering.”

Medeama occupy the sixth position on the league standings.

