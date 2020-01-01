Medeama beat Great Olympics to move top of the Ghana Premier League
Goal Ghana
Medeama have moved top of the Ghana Premier League table following a 1-0 triumph over Great Olympics on Monday.
Prince Opoku Agyemang's 20th-minute strike was enough to earn the Yellow and Mauves all three points at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
Samuel Boadu's outfit has now reached 23 points, same as Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea but with a better goal difference.
Olympics, meanwhile, sit one point above the relegation zone on the table.
Medeama next face bottom-placed King Faisal while the Wonder Club host Ebusua Dwarfs.
Monday's match was the final fixture of matchweek 12's round of games, eight matches having come off during the weekend.