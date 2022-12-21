McTominay reveals Man Utd trophy message from Martinez after Argentina star's World Cup success

Scott McTominay has revealed that Lisandro Martinez sent him a Manchester United trophy message after his World Cup success with Argentina.

Martinez lifted World Cup with Argentina

Defender now wants Man Utd success

McTominay revealed winner's personal message

WHAT HAPPENED? Lisandro Martinez is targeting more trophy glory with United on the back of his World Cup heroics for Argentina at Qatar 2022. After receiving congratulations from Scott McTominay following his country's final victory over France on Sunday, Martinez told his club team-mate he is now targeting silverware at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a fans' conference on Tuesday, McTominay revealed: "Success will always be winning trophies and that’s the most important thing at this football club. With the manager that we’ve got now we’ve got a really good opportunity to start that journey, especially this year.

"I messaged Lisandro the other day and said congratulations and he said ‘we go for the next one’. He’s just won a World Cup, so that shows the mentality that is in the group."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Martinez continues the celebrations in his homeland, the Red Devils are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Burnley in the League Cup. United are due to host Everton in the FA Cup in January before facing Barcelona in the Europa League, and manager Erik ten Hag will be determined to lift a trophy in his first season at Old Trafford.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Following the League Cup clash with Burnley, United will return to Premier League action when they play Nottingham Forest on December 27.