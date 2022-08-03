McCarthy’s Manchester United appointment is a no-brainer - Fortune

Lauding his compatriot’s move to Old Trafford, the retired player said the development is also an inspiration for Africa

Former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune has stated Benni McCarthy’s appointment by the Premier League club is a no-brainer given his experience.

The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching team last week, and the former AmaZulu head coach will mainly focus on helping players with positioning and attacking.

"This will be an out-of-this-world experience for Benni," Fortune, who played for United between 1999 and 2006, told BBC Sport Africa.

"If you look at what Benni has achieved in the game - a Champions League winner, league winner in Holland and Portugal, golden boot winner at the 1998 Nations Cup and in Portugal, together with his coaching qualifications, his appointment is a no-brainer," the 45-year-old said.

"I thought if Benni was going to be working only with the strikers, it was huge - but for me, it's even bigger now that I've heard he will also be working with the midfielders and strikers."

"It's a great move by the manager because Benni can speak Dutch, Portuguese, and Spanish."

Fortune further stated how McCarthy’s new appointment will inspire not only coaches but also kids.

"This is so good because it will inspire the kids back home who can see one of their own now being part of the coaching staff at a club as big as Manchester United, who have a huge following in South Africa and across the world," he added.

"It's not only good for Benni but also for African coaches to show what's possible."

The former Reading manager revealed Ten Hag settled on McCarthy after the South African conducted a training session.

"The kit guy told me Benni was around. I was surprised and I immediately called Benni to ask 'What's going on?'" Fortune said.

"He said he took a training session and I'm sure the manager wanted to have a look at him. Ten Hag obviously liked what he saw."

McCarthy, who was selected as the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League Coach of the Season after a stellar campaign with AmaZulu and also lifted the MTN8 Cup with Cape Town City in 2018, is a Uefa Pro license holder.