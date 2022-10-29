Mbeumo assists for first time this season as Brentford and Wolves share spoils

Bryan Mbeumo provided an assist for Ben Mee as Brentford drew with Wolves in the Premier League assignment on Saturday afternoon.

Mbeumo provided his first assist this season

He has scored two goals this season

Mbeumo hopes to be at the World Cup with Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED: The Cameroon international provided his first assist this season as the Bees and the Wanderers played to a 1-1 draw at Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Indomitable Lion started from the right as the Bees aimed at getting their fourth win in the ongoing campaign.

In the 50th minute, Mbeumo managed to get past his marker before crossing the ball into the danger zone and Ben Mee connected to give his team the deserved lead.

However, the lead lasted just two minutes as Nelson Semedo assisted Ruben Neves who did not hesitate to find the right side of the net in favour of Wolves.

Mbeumo was substituted in the 83rd minute and the teams eventually shared the spoils.

IN TWO PICTURES:

THE VERDICT: With two goals and an assist in 13 top-tier matches, Mbeumo has to try and be more effective in front of the goal considering the World Cup is just around the corner.

WHAT NEXT: Mbeumo hopes to be included in the starting team for Brentford next Saturday at Nottingham Forest in another Premier League outing.