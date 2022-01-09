Mbella grabs hat-trick as Asante Kotoko sink Ashanti Gold in Ghana Premier League

Cameroonian forward Franck Mbella dominated headlines in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday as he scored three times to spur Asante Kotoko to a 3-0 victory over Ashanti Gold.



In the matchday 12 fixture at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the frontman’s second half goals ended as the separating factor, Elijah Addai registering The Miners’ consolation five minutes to full-time.



The result has put the Porcupine Warriors at the top of the league table, three points more than second placed Aduana Stars, and with a game in hand.



AshGold, on the other hand, are relegation-threatened, sitting third from bottom.



Aduana, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 away victory over Elmina Sharks, thanks to Bright Adjei’s strike in the 24th minute.



While Aduana sit second on the table, Sharks, having spurned an opportunity to draw level from the spot, place bottom of the log.



King Faisal, who tie the Fire Boys on points, missed a chance to move into second place by their 2-0 away loss to Eleven Wonders. Ibrahim Laar’s double ensured defeat for the ‘Insha Allah’ Boys. Wonders are 15th on the table, one place above the drop zone.



Elsewhere, Emmanuel Annor and Augustine Okrah netted to hand Bechem United a 2-0 triumph over newly-promoted Real Tamale United. The former are fourth on the standings, the latter ninth.



Great Olympics and Karela United, meanwhile, settled for a 1-1 draw, Emmanuel Boakye Owusu’s late effort cancelling out Raymond Oko Grippman’s opener for the sixth-spotted ‘Dade’ Boys. Karela find themselves on the 11th position.



In Dawu, Dreams, without starlet Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who is with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Legon Cities, who find themselves locked in 12th position. Croster Adu’s 53rd minute strike won the game for The Royal. Dreams are eighth on the table.



Earlier on Saturday, Hearts of Oak registered a 1-0 away victory over Gold Stars, James Sewornu netting the match winner in the 31st minute. While The Phobians sit seventh, Gold Stars occupy the 13th spot.



Also on Saturday, Accra Lions and Wafa played out a 0-0 draw, leaving the two sides 10th and 17th respectively in the 18-team league.