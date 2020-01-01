M'baye Niang happy to continue playing with Rennes

The Senegal international reiterated his desire to play for the Red and Blacks amid the transfer speculation surrounding him

M'baye Niang has stated he is keen to continue playing for even with speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

The 25-year old Senegalese scored 10 goals in as the Brittany-based outfit finished third in the abruptly-ended season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, Niang scored 15 goals to finish as Rennes top scorer, and has been touted to join who finished in second place.

Rennes with every other Ligue 1 club have resumed training to keep them fit and in shape for whenever the new season can commence.

"Yes, very clearly. I always said that Stade Rennais was my club, that I spent very good years there," he told RMC Sport .

"So today, going back to Stade Rennais would never be a failure, on the contrary.

"We've been fighting for this [ qualification] for two years. We managed something exceptional. And as I said, I am a player from Stade Rennais.

"I will resume with Stade Rennais. And I will be very happy if I ever stay at Stade Rennais this season."

Niang has previously admitted he would not discard a move to the Stade Velodrome. He was on vacation there recently which only fuelled the speculation more.

He has however taken a U-turn with those earlier assertions, insisting, he just wants to play football.

"I do not want to enter into all these discussions of Marseille or not Marseille," the former player continued.

"The only thing that is true today is that M'Baye has agents. Geegory Gelabert takes care of that. I want to have fun, to 'love' my football.

"Everything that is told next door, what did not come out of my mouth or my surroundings, for me it has no value.

"Very sincerely, today I do not know what the future is made of. But the only thing I can say is I want to have fun, play football, and that's it."

Niang has also been linked with a move to oil-rich country of and admits he is annoyed at how the rumours are spreading fast and is counting on his agents will do the necessary to clear the air.

"Those who know me know very well. They know my mentality, and what I have in mind," he said.

"Now, I hear a lot, it's true, about this story about . I don't know anything yet.

"As I repeated since a while ago, I only want to play football, to have fun. Make people love me and not bother me with all these rumors coming out because there are many, many rumors coming out, and that bothers me a little.

"... And quite honestly, these are things, which for those around me and those who even work for me to see what is possible, are disturbing because the club thinks that there are strategies.

"We are talking about Qatar because it is to put pressure on Marseille but at no time is it to put pressure on anyone. So it's a shame. Now my agents are going to work on that, and I hope it will work out in the next few days."