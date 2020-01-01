Mbappe's status still up in the air as injured Martial trains alone with France

PSG man is back in training but Manchester United forward is working alone in a bid to prove his fitness for Nations League games against Sweden

Kylian Mbappe came through a training session with his team-mates, but coach Didier Deschamps will leave it as late as possible before making a decision on whether the forward will start Les Bleus’ Nations League game with .

The forward was absent from the France side that beat in the Nations League on Saturday on account of a thigh problem he picked up against on October 31.

Although he has not featured for PSG since picking up the injury, he was named in the France squad for the friendly with Finland and Nations League games with Portugal and Sweden.

The injury has responded well to treatment as Mbappe was able to train with his team-mates, but Deschamps is unsure whether he will start the 21-year-old on Tuesday.

"Kylian is fine, he did the collective session yesterday,” Deschamps said at a press conference on Monday. “He will do the session today. I will take the time to discuss with him to see if he starts or if he comes into the game from the bench.

"There are the two options with their advantages and disadvantages. I will decide on what is best for the team and for him.

"He had two weeks without a ball, he really wants to play. He wanted to be there for tomorrow's game, and if all goes well he will."

France currently top Group A3, and a draw against Sweden would be enough to guarantee they finish as pool leaders.

They may have to take on that match without forward Anthony Martial, though.

Martial is nursing a back complaint and did not take part in team training on Monday. He will have a solo session in the evening to assess whether he will be fit to take on Sweden at the Stade de France.

The forward started the 1-0 win over Portugal, but was replaced on 78 minutes.

With Mbappe also a doubt to start the match, it could hand ’s Olivier Giroud a chance to shine.

Deschamps has warned the forward that he needs to be playing regularly at club level to guarantee a spot at next summer’s European Championship, but goals are a valuable currency for a striker and he could take advantage of his team-mates’ fitness problems to show how vital he is to the squad.