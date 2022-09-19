Mbappe's photoshoot protest leads French Federation to promise changes

The FFF announced on Monday plans to revise agreements on image rights following Kylian Mbappe's refusal to take part in a photoshoot.

France preparing for Nations League games

Mbappe refused photoshoot

FFF issues swift response

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG striker had announced he would not take part in a photoshoot with the national team squad due to an ongoing disagreement over image rights standards for French players. Mbappe's announcement brought a swift response from the French Football Federation who will now seek to make changes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Following conclusive discussions with the French team's executives, the president, the coach and a marketing manager, the FFF has undertaken to revise, as soon as possible, the agreement on image rights that binds it to its national team players," read a statement. "The FFF is looking forward to working on the outlines of a new agreement that will enable it to protect its interests while taking into consideration the legitimate concerns and convictions unanimously expressed by the players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has been unyielding in his stance over image rights and has reportedly suggested there are certain brands he does not wish to endorse. The FFF's willingness to revise its agreement suggests Mbappe has won his battle on the matter and perhaps highlights the influence he has on the national team. He is now expected to participate in media events, though his camp has yet to issue official confirmation.

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe's goal after eight seconds against Lille in August is the fastest in Ligue 1 history.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The striker is with the France squad for Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark.