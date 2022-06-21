Mbappe never wanted to leave PSG, says club president Al-Khelaifi

The forward looked to be on the verge of signing for Madrid last summer before eventually signing a new deal at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that Kylian Mbappe never actually wanted to leave the Ligue 1 club - even as he asked to join Real Madrid last summer.

Mbappe was also close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer before signing a fresh extension to stay at PSG.

The decision caused uproar in Spain, with Liga chief Javier Tebas even filing an official complaint to UEFA over the striker's new deal.

What did Al-Khelaifi say about Mbappe?

"I rejected €180 million last summer from Real Madrid for Mbappe because I knew that Kylian wanted to stay at PSG," he told Marca.

"I know him very well, I know what he and his family want, and they don't move for money. He has chosen to play here for his city."

What does the PSG chief think about Tebas' complaints?

Al-Khelaifi also referenced Tebas, who dubbed Mbappe's decision "an insult to football".

“What we do, we do it because we know we can. It is not our style to talk about other leagues, clubs or federations," he added.

"We are not giving lessons and we are not going to allow anyone to give us lessons. Every year is the same. We are going to continue building our project.”

