Mbappe can mark era at Real Madrid instead of risking unfulfillment at PSG - Emery

The Spanish tactician believes the French World Cup winner is capable of creating an era of success at the Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe is capable of marking an era at and could be somewhat unfulfilled at , according to Unai Emery.

Mbappe, 21, has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid with his contract at PSG expiring in 2022.

Emery coached the international for a season at PSG in 2017-18, when they won , the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue together.

The Spaniard believes Mbappe has the talent to create a spectacular period at Madrid, if he decided to make the move.

"Of course he has the ability to mark an era in Madrid," former coach Emery told AS.

"Advise which league to play in? When I was in France, I love that he was there because I enjoyed it. When I went to , I would have liked him to play in the Premier League.

"And if I return to , I want him to be here."

Mbappe has already won three Ligue 1 titles with PSG – and another with – while he helped France to their World Cup success in 2018.

While Emery believes the attacker can be happy at PSG, he said there may be aspects that left Mbappe unfulfilled.

"Look, surely there will be things from PSG that fill you up and maybe some will not, and there may be Real Madrid," he said.

"We are lucky to have and export the two best teams in the world, which are Real Madrid and , and I would like them to continue having the best players in the world."

Mbappe, who won the Ligue 1 golden boot with 18 goals, has called for Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder to receive a share of the award with his equal goal tally.

The PSG and France superstar was given the accolade outright due to the fact all of his goals came from open play, whereas three of his countryman's efforts came from the penalty spot.

Mbappe has now taken to social media to urge the powers that be in the French top flight to give Ben Yedder a share of the trophy, while referencing the fact that the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot was split between Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

"Thank you all for your messages. I do think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, as it did in the Premier League last season to reward his year," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.