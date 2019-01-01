'Mbappe always wants more' - Varane speaks out on France team-mate's Real Madrid links

The 20-year-old hinted he may look for a new project and the Spanish capital has been mooted as a potential destination

Kylian Mbappe always wants more, says defender Raphael Varane, amid speculation the striker could move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Varane has responded to the rumours surrounding his team-mate which escalated after the 20-year-old hinted he could look for a new project away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe picked up the Player of the Year award this season and finished the campaign as the league's top scorer with 33 goals.

And Varane, whose employers are looking to do some major business in the transfer window following a disappointing season, thinks the talented forward's ambition will take him a long way.

“I don’t want to talk about potential signings. I am focused on France," insisted Varane ahead of France's clash with . “I have not talked to Kylian directly. We are focused on our preparation and on tomorrow’s game and upcoming ones, so I won’t talk about possible transfers.

“Kylian is very important for France. We count on him very much.

“During a career there some steps we need to take growing up, that’s natural. Kylian keeps learning and going forward, which he does very quickly.

“It’s good that he is ambitious.

“He is self-confident, it’s good. He always wants more. Things come naturally in a career.

“From experience, I know that things progress season by season. It’s never easy but it’s good, and with France he is always growing in confidence.”

Varane has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the world since emerging as a talented youngster for Lens in 2010, and starred as France won the 2018 World Cup in .

Article continues below

But his club side endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign, finishing third in and surrendering their crown after crashing out in the last-16 stage to .

Los Blancos also showed two head coaches the exit door as Julen Lopetegui was dismissed after three months in charge and Santiago Solari was sacked in March.

Real are now plotting a number of summer signings with Mbappe and Eden Hazard among their top targets, and Gareth Bale rumoured to be on his way out after a break down in his relationship with Zinedine Zidane.