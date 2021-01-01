'Maybe next season is premature' - Mourinho won't rush coaching return after Spurs sacking

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss finds himself out of work and will wait on the right offer before filling another role

Jose Mourinho will not be rushing back into management, with the Portuguese claiming that a return to the dugout in 2021-22 may be "premature" as he continues to mull over his options.

The 58-year-old finds himself out of work after being relieved of his duties at Tottenham, with various landing spots now being mooted for the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss.

As one of the most successful coaches of the modern era, Mourinho can expect to attract plenty of interest, but he maintains that he will wait on the right offer as a well-earned rest is taken in.



Discussing his future with the Times Magazine, Mourinho has said: "I have no plans.

"I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday.

"I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis. I'll wait to be back in football.

"Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see."

Where next for Mourinho?

With a proven winner hinting at taking in an extended break, those currently being linked with his services may have to look elsewhere.

Scottish giants Celtic have seen a move for Mourinho mooted, with a long-term successor to Neil Lennon still required at Parkhead.

It has also been suggested that Wolves and Newcastle could sound out a familiar face if they see Nuno and Steve Bruce depart roles at Molineux and St James' Park respectively.

A move to the West Midlands could make sense, with there plenty of Portuguese talent to be found on Wolves' books.

Mourinho could, however, opt to spread his wings outside of Britain, with his last three jobs all coming in the Premier League.

International football may also appeal, with there a chance that Portugal may look to make a change after this summer's European Championship, but Mourinho has spoken in the recent past of staying in club management for as long as possible.

