Nightmare for Chelsea! Xabi Alonso dealt major injury blow as Blues star ruled out for the rest of 2026

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Chelsea have suffered a significant setback in their defensive ranks as Maxence Lacroix is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the calendar year. The Frenchman sustained a serious muscle injury during the Blues' recent cup excursion against Liverpool, leaving manager Xabi Alonso with a major selection headache.

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Carabao Cup catastrophe for Blues defender

The centre-back's evening came to a premature end just before half-time during Wednesday's Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Liverpool. Lacroix pulled up sharply while attempting to track a run from Cody Gakpo, immediately alerting the Chelsea bench that he could not continue.

Reports from talkSPORT indicate that the Frenchman has suffered a grade three hamstring tear. This severe muscle damage typically requires between eight and 12 weeks of recovery time, sparking fears within the club that he will not feature again until the New Year.

Alonso confirms initial timeline

Addressing the media during his Friday press conference, Alonso admitted that his star defender would be unavailable for the immediate future. The Spanish tactician initially ruled the centre-half out of their impending domestic clashes against Manchester United and Sunderland.

"Max picked up an injury and we expect he is not going to be ready before the international break," Alonso explained to reporters. "He will be a few weeks out."

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However, subsequent medical reports have painted a far bleaker picture than the manager's initial estimate. The confirmed grade three tear supersedes Alonso's hopes of a relatively swift return following the November international window.

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A devastating blow to Chelsea's backline

Losing Lacroix represents a massive tactical issue for Alonso. Following his summer switch from Crystal Palace, the defender had firmly established himself as an undroppable asset in the starting XI.

Prior to Wednesday's penalty shootout heartbreak, Lacroix had accumulated more pitch time than any other player in the squad. He completed the full 90 minutes in seven of the Blues' opening eight Premier League fixtures and started every single Carabao Cup tie this term.

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The defensive crisis is further compounded by a growing medical room at Stamford Bridge. Full-back Reece James continues his rehabilitation from minor knee surgery, while Joao Pedro is also facing several weeks on the sidelines with a thigh complaint.

Navigating a brutal festive schedule

Chelsea must now find a way to plug the gap left by their most relied-upon defender ahead of a gruelling winter run. Lacroix's extended absence means he is projected to miss around 10 matches across all competitions.

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Alonso's revamped backline faces an immediate trial by fire against Manchester United. Looking further ahead, they will have to navigate a punishing December schedule - featuring high-stakes showdowns against rivals Liverpool and Manchester City - without their defensive linchpin.