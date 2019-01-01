Mauritania announce international friendly with Ghana

The MFF says Al-Murabitun will take on the Black Stars in an exhibition game later this month

Mauritania will face in an international friendly on March 26, according to the nation's football federation.

A publication on Sunday said Al-Murabitun will face the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium after squaring off against Burkina Faso in a 2019 qualifier on March 22.

On Tuesday, the federation went on to announce a squad of 24 players for the upcoming double-header.

Ghana Football Association, however, is yet to confirm the said exhibition fixture.

"In the wake of the match against Burkina Faso, the group of Corentin Martins will take advantage of this day FIFA to play a preparation match on Tuesday, March 26 against Ghana in Accra," Sunday's publication read.

Ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against in Accra on March 23, the Ghana Football Association announced a list of 24 players selected by coach James Kwesi Appiah on Monday.

Article continues below

The publication, however, went silent on any scheduled game against Mauritania.

Should the match come off, it will mark the start of preparations for the final Afcon tournament in in June/July, the two nations having already booked their tickets for the championship ahead of the final matchday of the qualifying series.

Mauritania 24-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Souleimane Brahim (FC Nouadhibou), Boubacar Salahdin (FC Tevragh-Zeina), Babacar Diop (AS Police)



Defenders: Bakary N'Diaye (Difaa Hassani El Jadida, ), Saly Sarr (Servette FC, ), Harouna Abou Demba (Grenoble Foot 38, ), Issa Samba (AJ Auxerre, France), El Mostapha Diaw (Nouakchott King's), Aly Abeid (Deportiva Alcorcon, ), Abdelkader Thiam (US Orleans, France)



Midfielders: Hassen El Id ( , Spain), Khassa Camara (AO Xanthi, Greece), Mohamed Dellah Yali (DRB Tadjenanet, ), Dialo Guidileye (Elazıgspor Kulubu, ), Abdoulaye Gaye (FC Nouadhibou), Alassane Diop (Hajer FC, ), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Grenoble Foot 38, France)



Attackers: Adama Ba (Giresunspor Kulubu, Turkey), Ismail Diakhite (US Tataouine, ), Amadou Niass (Salam Zgharta, Lebanon), Khalil Moulay Ahmed Bessam (AS Gabes, Tunisia), Mohamed Abdallahi Soudani (DRB Tadjenanet, Algeria), Hemeye Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou), Souleymane Anne (FC Aurillac Arpajon CA, France)