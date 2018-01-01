Pochettino: Titles the next target for Tottenham

The Argentine is yet to win a trophy with Spurs, though the club have finished in the top four for three straight seasons

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Tottenham can live up to expectations and become a title-winning side when they move into their new stadium.

Tottenham's stadium has been plagued by delays after initially been scheduled for a September opening, but the club anticipate the ground being ready in early 2019.

On the field, however, their progress has not stalled, with Tottenham guaranteed third place in the Premier League heading into Christmas, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's fixture with Everton.

And Pochettino, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United at the end of the campaign, wants Tottenham to take the next step.

"We are going to have one of the best facilities in the world, the training ground with the new stadium," he told Sky Sports.

"On the football side, all that we are building here will be in the same level. When you add and mix it all together it is going to be the time to win titles and deliver what the people expect.

"We still have not won a trophy, but I think we have won more than that, because after four and a half years' work together, to have a contract for another four and a half years is a massive achievement in the current climate. To create that is a massive achievement for us."

Since Pochettino arrived at the club in 2014, Tottenham have become an established top-four side, while the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli have excelled under the Argentine's guidance.

"The platform that we have created here in Tottenham is the most important, the platform we created between all the coaching staff – in the academy and the first team. The platform we created is more important than one person," Pochettino added.

Article continues below

"It's a very dynamic situation, football is so dynamic. The platform always improves players and the team. That platform is always changing because you always have to improve in football, you are learning in the same process.

"That is important for the club to sustain and maintain the ideas in the way that you work."

Having progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League, Tottenham are also in the hunt for the first domestic trophy of the season and have an Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea coming up in January.