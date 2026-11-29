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Rio Ferdinand has urged Mauricio Pochettino to start youngster Shea Lacey after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. The former defender slammed an "annihilated" squad following a second successive four-goal league thrashing that leaves the Red Devils 19th and winless in 10 top-flight matches.

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Pochettino endures miserable home debut

Ferdinand called for the academy winger to be handed a starting berth following his bright late cameo against Keith Andrews' side. Callum Wilson struck twice in 13 first-half minutes from Dango Ouattara passes before Kristoffer Ajer stabbed home a corner and Kevin Schade chipped Senne Lammens in stoppage time. Having also lost 4-0 at Liverpool last week, United remain without a league win since beating Ipswich in August.

Ferdinand demands start for Lacey

United actually started brightly, with Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee going close before Youri Tielemans hit the crossbar and Harry Maguire saw a header cleared off the line after the break. Yet despite registering 25 shots, eight of which were on target, their lack of composure proved costly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand singled out the teenager as the lone bright spot, saying: "I think none of them come out of this with any positivity, other than Shea Lacey probably. He's got to start Shea Lacey now. He's the only one who hasn't got any scars. He's got no battle scars with his team. He's got no history with his team where they've been smashed all over the place and dealt with by every type of team in the league.

"Shea Lacey's coming on and you can see that he is like: 'Listen, I'm free, man. Come on, give me the ball, I've got to do my thing here'. He has to start. He's the only one I look at this team right now and go, he has to start, because everyone else has got battle scars and wounds. Deep, deep, deep scars."

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Grim numbers expose athletic flaws

United's leaky backline has now conceded 15 goals in their opening six home league games - their worst tally at this stage since 1930-31 - and became the first team in Premier League history to ship at least twice in seven straight halves. With Mikkel Damsgaard carving them open for Wilson's second and Diogo Dalot switching off for Schade's fourth, Ferdinand slammed their lack of physicality on his channel: "These boys have no confidence, no ability to ride any type of instability in a game. As a team, they just look like a team that are lacking any confidence or ideas. Individually, they've been annihilated.

"When Man United have the ball, it looks like there's no spaces to play through. It looks like it's really hard to play against. When the team wins the ball on the edge of our box, other teams are pushed up against us and there's no spaces to play into. But reverse that when other teams win the ball on the edge of their box and they are going straight at our back four. It's like, what is going on? We just don't look like we have the ability to play at a high speed and high intensity for long enough. Like we're gassed. We haven't got an athletic profile within our team at all, all over the pitch."

Relegation scrap looms before Newcastle

United could drop to the foot of the table on Sunday if Crystal Palace beat Hull City, while fifth-placed Brentford continue to thrive. Following a chaotic midweek Champions League draw with Sporting and consecutive 4-0 league defeats, Pochettino has been denied any honeymoon period. He now faces a daunting midweek trip to St James' Park against Newcastle United, where unleashing Lacey may be his boldest route to a turnaround.