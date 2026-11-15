Mauricio Pochettino cracks the whip! Incoming Man Utd boss implements BRUTAL new rule as Michael Carrick's policy is scrapped

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Mauricio Pochettino is wasting no time in stamping his authority on the Manchester United squad, with the incoming head coach reportedly set to overhaul the club's training culture immediately. The Argentine tactician is expected to implement a rigorous new regime designed to fix the fitness issues that have plagued the Red Devils in recent months.

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Post-match days off scrapped at Carrington

According to The Sun, Pochettino will eliminate post-match days off for Manchester United's players. Instead, the squad must report to Carrington the day after fixtures for mandatory recovery sessions aimed at elevating their overall fitness levels.

This approach marks a sharp departure from Michael Carrick's tenure, during which players were rarely required at the training ground immediately following matches. Notably, Carrick and his squad were absent from Carrington on Monday after their 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Backroom shake-up targets conditioning

To enforce these stricter physical standards, Pochettino is bringing his eldest son, Sebastiano, to the club as a specialist fitness coach. He will join an existing conditioning department that includes Charlie Owen, who stepped up from the academy over seven years ago and has worked under Carrick, Erik ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruben Amorim.

Bringing in a trusted conditioning specialist mirrors the approach previously taken by Amorim. The Portuguese coach recruited fitness specialist Paulo Berreira during his stint at Old Trafford, though Berreira left alongside Amorim in January and has since reunited with him in Milan.

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Alderweireld warns squad of brutal demands

Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, who spent five seasons playing under Pochettino, has warned United's underperforming players to brace for an immediate shock. "First of all, he made us very fit. Pre-season was brutal," Alderweireld told the BBC. "The way he wants to play - on the front foot, putting people under pressure, a high line, very dynamic play - you need to run."

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Alderweireld emphasised that Pochettino demands "100%" every day at the training ground, insisting the squad will feel a "different level" straight away. He also recalled Pochettino's half-time message when Spurs trailed Ajax 3-0 in their Champions League semi-final: "He just said, 'You're going to be physical, you're going to fight, you only need one goal to be back in the game, believe that everything is possible.'"

Liverpool showdown looms for depleted squad

Pochettino faces an immediate logistical hurdle as he begins instilling his demanding methods. Several international call-ups have depleted United's first-team ranks this week, limiting his early contact time with the full group at Carrington.

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Once his players return from national duty, the new head coach will turn his full focus toward preparing the squad for a high-stakes Premier League clash against Liverpool.