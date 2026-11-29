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Mauricio Pochettino has offered a candid assessment of his nightmare start at Manchester United, admitting the task at Old Trafford is significantly more difficult than he first envisioned. Having suffered consecutive 4-0 defeats in the Premier League, the Argentine is already facing a massive uphill battle to save the club's season.

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A nightmare start at Old Trafford

Pochettino’s tenure as United manager has gotten off to a disastrous start, with the 54-year-old overseeing two consecutive 4-0 thrashings in the Premier League. After leaving his role with the United States national team to succeed Michael Carrick, the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss has quickly discovered the true extent of the crisis engulfing the Red Devils. A recent heavy defeat at Brentford has left the club staring at the very real possibility of falling to the bottom of the table if results elsewhere do not go their way this weekend.

United are now currently enduring a dismal run of 10 league matches without a victory, and the threat of a relegation scrap is becoming an uncomfortable reality for a team once accustomed to challenging for the highest honours in the game. "Tough moment, of course. Maybe you say to me, 'Tougher than you expect?' Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result," the manager explained, as cited by the Manchester Evening News. "But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality. We are here for that. We accept the challenge, and we are here, and we accept that we need to keep pushing, keep working, lifting the player because our players are going to play Wednesday. And they need to believe again that we can do better and better and better. It's a matter of time."

Confidence and quality in short supply

The issues at Carrington seem to run deeper than just tactical instructions or a change in leadership. Pochettino noted that while his team showed glimpses of promise in the early stages of the game against the Bees, they completely lost their way as soon as they fell behind. This psychological fragility has been a recurring theme throughout a season where the club has managed to secure only one win in their last 12 top-flight outings, suggesting that both mental strength and technical quality are severely lacking in the current dressing room.

Addressing these multi-faceted problems is now the primary objective for the coaching staff, though Pochettino admits there are no quick fixes. "It's a combination of everything and always is. But our job, arriving 10 days ago, is about to support every single aspect of all this type of thing that we were talking," he noted.

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Searching for a turning point

Pochettino's arrival was intended to provide a steady hand, yet the initial "bounce" often seen with a new appointment has been entirely absent. Instead, the manager is having to defend his methods while the team continues to leak goals at an alarming rate. He believes that the process of improvement is often invisible until the results finally start to turn, comparing the current slump to a period of negative inertia that must be overcome through persistence and a change in mentality.

"It's not only one thing that we need to help and support and to improve, it's many areas, and I think we are working on it," Pochettino continued. "Maybe we are not seeing the result because always it's the same. You can improve things, you can do things in a different way, you can do things, but after, if you don't win, it's like you did nothing. But it's not like this. In football, always you pay after. You can do something not right and you pay after, because sometimes the inertia, or positivity or things that get results. And then when you are going down, you maybe start to do the right things and you need to wait to get the reward."

The road ahead for United

Time is rapidly running out for Pochettino to stop the rot, with a looming midweek fixture leaving precious little opportunity on the training pitch to implement the radical overhaul his side desperately needs. United have an immediate chance to spark a turnaround when they travel to St James' Park to face a Newcastle United outfit currently stuck in a three-match winless slump of two draws and a defeat. Yet the pressure from the terraces is already reaching boiling point, as disgruntled supporters direct their fury at senior club officials in the wake of the team's latest embarrassment on the road.