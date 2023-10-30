'It's something we need to fix' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explains how he plans to rectify horrendous home form as Blues set miserable record in 2023

Mauricio Pochettino insists he isn't worried but accepts Chelsea's home form is a problem their latest Stamford Bridge defeat to Brentford.

Chelsea lost 2-0 to Bees

Blues have won one of last 13 home league games

Pochettino insists team will 'work on it'

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite dominating possession and massively outshooting Brentford, Chelsea fell to a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge as a result of second half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's something we need to fix," the boss said of his team's form at home. "I don't think I'm worried but we feel the responsibility and we will try to find the solution. The key is to create a good atmosphere. You need the right way between the fans and the team. The team need to translate the idea of the fans so they can trust them. It works both ways. That is time. We have talented players but we are a new team. We are competing but we are missing things.

"You sense the mood changes when we concede. We need to build trust. Sometimes you have to accept the game is going in a direction you don't want. You need to be calm in this moment, and have the character to say: 'Ok, it’s in a different direction but we are mature enough to play the way we should'. We will work on it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are currently presiding over their worst home league record in a calendar year since 1986, having lost eight Premier League games at Stamford Bridge so far in 2023. Including draws, it is just one win in the last 13 in the league at home - August's 3-0 victory over newly promoted Luton Town.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Things aren't about to get any easier for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge when it comes to the Premier League. After hosting Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and a trip across London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Monday, the next league visitor to the Bridge is reigning English and European champions Manchester City on November 12.