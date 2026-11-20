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Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov paid tribute to Soviet icon Lev Yashin by walking out in a 1950s-style all-black retro kit and flat cap before Russia's 2-0 friendly win over Venezuela. Despite fighting the temptation to keep the hat on during the match, the shot-stopper ultimately chose practicality over nostalgia.

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Safonov channels Lev Yashin in classic Soviet strip

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov stole the spotlight ahead of Russia's 2-0 friendly victory over Venezuela in Krasnodar by emerging from the tunnel in a 1950s Soviet-style uniform. Wearing an all-black sweater paired with a traditional flat cap, Safonov directly honoured legendary 1963 Ballon d'Or winner Lev Yashin, famously known as the "Black Spider".

The throwback strip formed part of Russia's special "Osnova" retro collection, which earned widespread admiration from supporters across Europe on social media. While Safonov embraced the vintage look during the pre-match walkout, he removed the cap before kick-off so his long hair would not interfere with his vision during play.

Safonov resists temptation to play in flat cap

Before the match, Safonov had joked about having to choose between keeping his long hair or wearing the iconic headgear for the full 90 minutes. Speaking after the final whistle, the goalkeeper admitted he badly wanted to keep the cap on during the game before deciding focus on the result had to come first.

"It was exciting to go out in a Soviet-style goalkeeper's uniform," Safonov told RB Sport. "In my personal opinion, this is a wonderful way to pay tribute to the people who started it all at the roots of Soviet and Russian football history. There was temptation to keep wearing the cap during play, I fought very hard against my own temptation, but in the end I decided it would be better to win the match than just look good in it."

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Retro kit celebrates Simonyan and 1956 Olympic glory

Alongside Safonov's all-black goalkeeper jersey, Russia's outfield players wore vibrant red long-sleeved polo-neck shirts, white shorts and large geometric back numbers without player names. The design commemorates two major milestones: the centenary of legendary Soviet and Spartak Moscow striker Nikita Simonyan's birth and the 70th anniversary of the USSR's gold medal triumph at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

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RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov explained the significance of the tribute a month before the game, stating: "It's incredibly sad to celebrate today's anniversary without Nikita Pavlovich himself. He left a huge mark on the history of Russian and international football. We plan to dedicate our national team's next home match to Nikita Pavlovich's 100th birthday, playing it in a special retro uniform in the style of the Soviet Union national team."

Classic collection sells out after memorable finale

Launched in a photoshoot featuring head coach Valery Karpin alongside former national team figures Viktor Onopko, Sergei Ignashevich, Yuri Nikiforov, Igor Semshov and Alexander Samedov, the retro shirts proved an instant hit. Every available match jersey—priced at nearly eight thousand rubles—sold out within days at the official RFU store, leaving only shorts, socks, a tracksuit top and accessories from the range.

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For Safonov, the 2-0 triumph provided a fitting conclusion to the international calendar. "The last training camp is the most memorable one," he added. "It's nice to finish with a victory; we did a good job."