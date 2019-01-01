Matic backing Solskjaer stay despite successive Man United defeats

The Red Devils midfielder has added his voice to those of his team-mates who want the Norwegian to remain at Old Trafford

Nemanja Matic has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get back on track after consecutive defeats and wants the crowd favourite to remain as manager for the long term.

United lost 2-1 to Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, six days on from the first domestic defeat of Solskjaer's tenure at in the Premier League.

They remain well placed in a top-four battle they looked set to observe from a distance during the final days of Jose Mourinho's reign, while the Champions League quarter-final draw has thrown up a mouth-watering showdown with Barcelona.

However, the honeymoon period for Solskjaer appears to be well and truly over and the prospect of another trophyless season for the club is now a distinct possibility.

Despite United's recent wobble, Matic is still hopeful the caretaker boss will be installed on a permanent basis and insists he has the attributes to mastermind a quick revival of fortunes.

"I am sure the manager will turn this situation around and we will do better," Matic told United's official website.

"I want Ole to stay. He is a great manager, very positive.

"We have to give our best now to reach the top four. We cannot let it go like this."

Matic added: " , Arsenal and will give their best to be in the top four. Everybody knows that.

"If you see that two months ago we were 11 points behind Chelsea, then now we are in a much better position. We have eight finals to play for us so we have to learn from this defeat."

Article continues below

The #PL top six looks like this after Matchweek 31 pic.twitter.com/JDzoWSL8Ni — Premier League (@premierleague) March 17, 2019

Arsenal currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League and are two points ahead of United with eight games remaining after their potentially pivotal 2-0 win over Solskjaer's side at Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea are a point further back in sixth following their 2-0 defeat at on Sunday, while third-placed Tottenham are a point better off than Arsenal but must still travel to both and before the end of the season.

United's first game back after the international break is a home showdown against Watford on March 30, before another crucial away clash at three days later.