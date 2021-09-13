Mathews: Gor Mahia goalkeeper reveals Swedish interest, laments unpaid sign-on fee

The custodian was one of the outstanding players for K'Ogalo even though the team had struggled and lost the Premier League title to Tusker

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews has confirmed he has received transfer offers from both local and foreign clubs including one from Sweden.

Mathews was K'Ogalo's number one choice for goalkeeping duties on most occasions last season and made remarkable contributions, especially in the FKF Shield Cup.

His heroic saves against Bidco United in the semi-final and against AFC Leopards in the final ensured Gor Mahia lifted the domestic cup after going for nine years without one.

Offers

"I've already received calls from top-tier clubs who expressed genuine interest in securing my signature. Other offers have come from as far as Sweden, but to be honest, I don't want to make a rash decision that I might regret later," Mathews told The Star.

"I want to take enough time rummaging through the deals and seeking opinion from people who are more familiar with this kind of business.

"There is no doubt about it. I've already been approached by quite a number of clubs and I might as well consider jumping ship if my concerns are not addressed promptly.



"We have already opened talks about extending my contract with Gor Mahia and, depending on what they offer, I may decide to hang on."

Mathews signed for the local giants at the beginning of the 2020/21 season from Kisumu All-Stars and has lamented he has not received his sign-on fee.

"I’m yet to receive the sign-on fee that I was promised when I joined Gor from Kisumu All-Stars. I've gone for some months without pay now," the former Kariobangi Sharks star revealed.

"I have some bills to pay. I've been locked out of my abode on a number of occasions. It's also becoming hectic for me to attend training at Camp Toyoyo because I can hardly raise bus fare."

With the expected departure of Boniface Oluoch, Mathews was seen as the natural replacement for the former Tusker goalkeeper who has been with Gor Mahia for over seven seasons.

Gor Mahia, who appointed Mark Harrison as the new head coach after the departure of Manuel Vaz Pinto towards the end of last season, have started pre-season training already.