Matchday two wrap: Sharks shoot down Hearts as Liberty humiliate Dwarfs

The Phobians' hopes of tallying six points after matchday two was dashed by a late goal in Elmina

There was no joy for on matchday two of the Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Competition as the club succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat to Elmina Sharks on Wednesday.

Felix Addo's strike six minutes to full-time denied the Phobians a point in while handing Sharks their first three points of the novelty league.

The result has taken the Nduom Boys to third on the table in Zone B, two places above Hearts.

Elsewhere in the zone, Liberty Professionals bounced back from their opening day reversal with a 4-0 thumping of at Dansoman's Carl Reindorf Park. Kwadwo Addai scored in his own net while Benjamin Eshun and Emannuel Addo (2x) added three more goals.

At Sogakope, Wafa could not make it two wins on the bounce as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Allies, who similarly settled for a draw on matchday one. Kingsford Opoku Frimpong scored first for the Academy Boys to register his second goal of the season.

However Nigerian import Effiong Nsungusi Junior equalised for the Eleven-Is-To-One five minutes later on the hour mark.

Like Opoku, Diawisie Taylor has taken his goal-tally to two after scoring to help his Karela United side hold Dreams FC to a 1-1 draw away in Dawu. Samuel Alabi gave the home outfit a 27th-minute lead.

In Zone A, visiting could not make it six points in two games as they were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw by Bechem United. It was the first game for the Hunters following postponement of their matchday one fixture.

In Dormaa, goals from Yahaya Mohammed and Fataw Abdul-Rahman brought back to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Eleven Wonders, whose consolation was registered by Alex Asamoah. The Fire Boys lost 1-0 to Kotoko on Sunday.

Article continues below

On Thursday, matchday two's action continues in Tarkwa, where CK Akonnor's have it all to do against . The latter were not in action on matchday one.

The Kumasi-based side, meanwhile, will be without the injured duo of Wahab Adams and Dany Zabo Teguy.

The game between Stallions FC, formerly Wa All the, and Berekum has been postponed. Neither team played on Sunday.

