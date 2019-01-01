Matchday One Preview: Eyes on Hearts, Kotoko as Special Competition restores club football in Ghana

Goal looks ahead to the opening round of matches in the newly-introduced novelty league

After a nine-month hiatus, competitive domestic club football returns to , albeit in a slightly altered form.

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Special Competition - a newly-introduced championship to "keep clubs busy" until the start of a new Premier League season in August - is all but set to kick off on Sunday.

The novelty league will mark the resumption of football activities in the west African nation since the suspension of the domestic leagues in June last year after an investigative documentary by renowned undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas left the Ghana FA and its leadership in a turbulent bribery and corruption scandal.

With the eventual confirmation of the participation of Stallions FC - formerly known as Wa All Stars - following an initial hesitance, all 16 elite division teams are set to play in the competition.

The clubs have been grouped into two zones - Southern and Northern - with each zone comprising eight teams.

The top two teams from each zone at the end of the home-and-away league format will progress to the semi-finals, with the two victors meeting in the grand finale to decide the ultimate winner, who will represent Ghana in the 2019-20 Caf .

Matchday One will, however, involve only 14 clubs following postponement of the Berekum - fixture in Zone A.

Elsewhere in the zone, giants are set to host at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium in what is expected to be the top-liner of the matchday.

In Obuasi, will welcome Eleven Wonders to the Len Clay Stadium, while Stallions take on Bechem United in the last game of the zone in Wa.

In Zone B, and Dreams FC are expected to sell out a thriller in their showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Wafa will square off against Liberty Professionals in Sogakope whereas Allies host Elmina Sharks in Tema.

In the last game, will play Karela United in Cape Coast.

