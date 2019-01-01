Match Report: Kotoko 0-0 AshGold (3-4 on penalties): Miners edge Porcupines

The Obuasi-based side are champions of the Memorial Cup match following a shootout victory over Kjetil Zachariassen's outfit

A penalty shootout saw beat regional rivals to win the BK Edusei Memorial Cup on Sunday.

Following a barren draw after regulation time, the game headed straight into penalties where the Miners proved superior with a 4-3 score at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Obuasi-based side did not only claim the trophy but firmly secured the bragging rights for their fans.

With the holders of 's two major domestic club competition titles from last season on display, it was indeed the clash of the champions. Last season, AshGold won the Ghana Special Competition Knockout while Kotoko clinched the Ghana Special Competition League trophy.

For many, the barren draw after normal time was a reflection of the two sides' matching strength.

AshGold missed two penalties as Kwadwo Amoako and David Abagna could not beat Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan. The failed attempts of Arnold Didi, Richard Arthur and Salisu Mudasiru on the part of the Porcupines gave the Miners victory.