Match fixing: Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies charged by Ghana FA over Premier League fixture

The two clubs are facing big punishment for playing a game of convenience last season

The Ghana Football Association has charged Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies on multiple accounts of match manipulation, the national outfit has announced.

The two clubs are in hot water for allegedly fixing their Ghana Premier League matchday 34 encounter last season.

Both teams are also being investigated by the Ghana police.

“Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC have both been charged by the GFA Prosecutor on counts of misconduct for match manipulation in their 2020-21 Ghana Premier League week 34 match played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021,” the GFA stated on its official website on Friday.

“After investigations into the acts of misconduct, the GFA Prosecutor charged Ashanti Gold SC on three counts of misconduct for breaching Article 34(5)(a), Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019, Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019.

“Inter Allies FC have also been charged on two counts of misconduct for breaching Article 34(5)(a) and Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.

“Both clubs are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Wednesday, September 22 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively. Some players and officials of both clubs have also been charged.”

The fateful match saw Ashanti Gold run away with a 7-0 win involving two own goals, with viral post-match footage on social media showing what were described as “cheap goals”.

Later, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah, who came into the game as a second-half substitute and netted two own goals, confessed to deliberately putting the ball behind his own goalkeeper with intentions of foiling what he suspected was a standing, fixed 5-0 scoreline.

“Our football has been attacked by faceless cowards. It is my responsibility and that of the Executive Council to defend the passion of the nation,” GFA boss Okraku remarked on the subject last month.

“Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it.

“We will clean our sport and bring confidence to a sport that feeds me and all of us, a sport that gives hope and spiration to the entire 30 million people of this country.

“If you are here and you know that you played a part, just be ready.”

Allies were already confirmed relegated before the said game, while Ashanti Gold ultimately finished ninth on the table.