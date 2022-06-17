Masters Football Cup 2022: Teams, tickets, TV channel & how to watch legends tournament featuring Man Ud & Liverpool
Masters Football, the popular 6-a side legends event, will return in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus.
The tournament was last played in 2011, but has now been revived and is studded with legends of the game.
So what is Masters Football, who is playing in the 2022 Cup and when does it take place? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Editors' Picks
What is Masters Football?
Masters Football is a six-a-side indoor football tournament held in the United Kingdom.
The Masters Football Selection Committee selects a group of players (all aged 35 or over in the year of the competition) to represent a senior club for which they previously played and those players then compete against one another.
The tournament is a knockout format, with the winners of the initial heats progressing to the later stages.
Which teams are in the Masters Cup 2022?
Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers, will be taking part in the 2022 Masters Cup.
Every team has assembled a squad of eight, with the exception of Man Utd, who are still missing the final piece of their jigsaw. Among those taking part are Jamie Carragher, Louis Saha, and Carlton Cole.
You can see the full list of players below
Manchester United
Player
Position
Louis Saha
Forward
Karel Poborsky
Midfielder
Darron Gibson
Midfielder
Quinton Fortune
Midfielder
Wes Brown
Defender
John O'Shea
Defender
Paul Rachubka
Goalkeeper
Liverpool
Player
Position
Luis Garcia
Forward
Jermaine Pennant
Forward
Steve McManaman
Midfielder
Stewart Downing
Midfielder
David Thompson
Midfielder
Jamie Carragher
Defender
Stephen Warnock
Defender
Sander Westerveld
Goalkeeper
Celtic
Player
Position
Carlton Cole
Forward
Simon Donnelly
Forward
Joe Ledley
Midfielder
Kris Commons
Midfielder
Stiliyan Petrov
Midfielder
Kelvin Wilson
Defender
Mark Wilson
Defender
Rab Douglas
Goalkeeper
Rangers
Player
Position
Kris Boyd
Forward
Michael Mols
Forward
Pedro Mendes
Midfielder
Lee McCulloch
Midfielder
Barry Ferguson
Midfielder
Alan Hutton
Defender
Carlos Cuellar
Defender
Roy Carrol
Goalkeeper
When and where will the Masters Cup 2022 take place?
When?
July 8, 2022
Where?
Braehead Arena, Glasgow
Kick-off time?
7:30pm BST
The Masters Cup 2022 will take place on the July 8, 2022, with kick-off set to be at 7:30pm BST.
It will be hosted in the Braehead Arena, Glasgow.
Masters Football Cup TV channel & live stream
The 2022 Masters Football Cup will be broadcast by 360 Sports TV, a streaming service dedicated to sports documentaries.
Visit the 360 Sports TV website for additional information on how to become a subscriber and watch the Football Masters event.
Masters Football Cup 2022 ticket prices and how to buy
Tickets for the Masters Football event start at £25 and rise up to £125 for VIP seats, you can book your tickets online at the Football Masters website.
What are the rules for Masters Football?
You can read the official Masters Football rules below.
- All football games will be played on pitches 60 × 30 metres, surrounded by perimeter boards.
- Each match will be 8 minutes each way.
- Each football team can use a squad of 9 players for each game, with a maximum of 6 on the pitch at any one time. An unlimited number of substitutions can be made by each team at any time during the game.
- At least one footballer must be in the opposition’s half at all times or a free-kick will be awarded to the opposition on the halfway line. This rule does not apply to a team which has had a player sent off.
- There is no offside.
- All free kicks must take place within 5 seconds or the decision is reversed. The opposition must be 5 metres away at free kicks.
- No minor injuries will be treated on the pitch. The clock will only be stopped for serious injury or time-wasting.
- The Sin Bin will be used in an unofficial capacity for yellow card offences. The referee will suggest the player leaves the pitch for two minutes.
- Any player who receives a red card will be sent off immediately, cannot be replaced and will be banned for the next match. In the most extreme of cases, players will be banned from playing MastersFootball™ indefinitely.