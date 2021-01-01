Marvin Park: Real Madrid start Nigeria prospect vs Granada

The 20-year-old has been named in Los Blancos' starting XI for Thursday’s league showdown against the Nasrids

Marvin Park has been named in Real Madrid’s line-up for Thursday’s LaLiga showdown against Granada.

In a 4-3-3 formation, the 20-year-old will feature in the midfield alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric.

That is the second time the Spain youth international of Nigerian and South Korean descent would be handed a place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI in the 2020-21 campaign.

Park made his debut in Los Blancos’ 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad. He made his first start in the 2-0 defeat of Getafe at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 9.

There, he was substituted for Sergio Arribas in the 55th minute of the encounter. Afterwards, he earned rave reviews for his impressive showing.

As the race for the La Liga diadem gets tougher, anything short of victory for Real Madrid at the Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium will jeopardise their title ambition.

They played a 2-2 draw in their last outing against Sevilla as the 34-time Spanish elite division kings were left to pay for their profligacy in front of goal.

Prior to this match against Diego Martinez’s men, the visitors are third in the log having accrued 75 points from 35 outings. They are just five points below leaders with three matches to play.

Born to a Nigerian father and a South Korean mother in the Balearic Islands, a Spanish archipelago, the promising youngster began his youth career with Ciutat de Palma in 2006 before securing an interesting move to English club Tranmere Rovers in 2009.

After three years in England, Marvin would return to Ciutat de Palma before stints with La Salle and Penya Arrabal.

Generally deployed as a right winger, Park is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder.

Article continues below

He won the Uefa Youth League with Real Madrid last season as he scored four goals and contributed four assists across 33 appearances in all competitions.

South Korean, Nigeria and Spain have shown interest in Marvin, and he ultimately opted for his homeland in January 2019.

He made his debut for Spain's U19's in a friendly 3–0 loss against Italy U19s on 16 January 2019.