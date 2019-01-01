Nakamba targets Aston Villa improvement

After an impressive debut for the Claret and Blue Army, the Zimbabwe international is hoping to build on the performance

Marvelous Nakamba believes there is room for improvement after he made his long-awaited start to life in the Premier League.

The Zimbabwe international made his maiden appearance in the English top-flight against last Monday.

The 25-year-old delivered a solid defensive showing in the encounter, helping Dean Smith’s men to a 0-0 stalemate against the Hammers.

The midfielder, who is pleased with his performances for the Claret and Blue Army since his arrival, feels he can always get better with every game.

"It's been a case of so far, so good. It’s been fantastic. Everyone is helping me to settle, I’m pushing myself as well. My team-mates have done everything to make me feel good, too,” he told the club website.

“There is always room for improvement and it can get better. But I feel good, I’ve had the experience of my debut.

"Given the opportunity, I will tell myself to give everything every time, in football there are no limits, there is always room for improvement.

“You can always get better and better and better. Compared to other leagues, the Premier League is a different level. Now I want to improve."

Nakamba has made two appearances for Villa since his summer transfer from Belgian side .

The former Vitesse man will hope to play a part for when they take on on Sunday.