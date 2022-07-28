Martinez inherits No.6 from Pogba at Man Utd following £46.5m transfer to Old Trafford

The Argentine defender has completed a big-money move to the Premier League heavyweights and will be filling a prominent position in their ranks

Manchester United have revealed that summer signing Lisandro Martinez has inherited the No.6 shirt from the departed Paul Pogba following the Argentine defender’s £46.5 million ($56m) transfer from Ajax. The South American has become the latest big-money addition at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag drafting in a familiar face that he has previously worked with at Ajax.

Martinez faces plenty of competition for places with the Red Devils from the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, but he has been handed a prominent spot in their squad ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

What shirt number will Lisandro Martinez have at Man Utd?

United have announced that an elaborate new addition to their ranks will be filling No.6, with that jersey becoming vacant this summer following a move elsewhere by a World Cup-winning midfielder.

Who has previously worn No.6 for Man Utd?

Enigmatic France international Pogba was the last man to wear No.6 for the Red Devils, having held the number over six seasons.

Prior to that, Northern Irish defender defender Jonny Evans occupied that spot in United’s squad for four seasons.

Portuguese winger Nani briefly donned six on his back in 2007-08, with the eight years prior to that seeing home-grown defender Wes Brown take that berth in Sir Alex Ferguson’s plans.

Rio Ferdinand spent his first season at Old Trafford wearing No.6 in 2002-03, with Laurent Blanc passing it on at the end of his distinguished career.

Another destructive centre-half, Dutch star Jaap Stam, had it immediately prior to a classy French star and was the man to grace the No.6 jersey during United's historic treble-winning campaign of 1998-99.

Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister are among the other notable names to have graced a popular shirt.

Which numbers has Lisandro Martinez previously worn in his career?

Martinez has worn No.6 before with club and country, with a spell at Defensa y Justicia seeing him take on that jersey in 2017-18.

He has tended to favour much higher numbers over the course of his career to date, filling 24 at Defensa and 21 across his three seasons at Ajax.

Both of those numbers were up for grabs at Old Trafford, but he has slotted in much lower down the numerical pecking order in Ten Hag’s squad.