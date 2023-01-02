Martinez in line for Man Utd return vs Bournemouth but Ten Hag hints 'fabulous' Shaw could continue at centre-back

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez is in line to make his Manchester United return against Bournemouth, while also praising Luke Shaw.

Martinez in line for return

Absent after Argentina World Cup win

Shaw deputised excellently in games since

WHAT HAPPENED? The United head coach had good news for the fans eagerly anticipating Tuesday's game at home to Bournemouth as he confirmed that World Cup-winning central defender Martinez is fit and available to feature after returning to Old Trafford. However, Ten Hag didn't rule out the idea of using Shaw as a left-sided centre-back again in the future following his impressive showings in United's last two wins against Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters in a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag provided an update on Argentina international Martinez and Scott McTominay, who has been ill: "Both were training yesterday and today, so I am quite optimistic about [them] returning to the squad, both of them."

He added on Shaw's displays in the heart of the defence: "We have seen the last two games. I think he did fabulous and was impressing, we know also he is really good as a left full-back but it’s an extra option and [that] is always good for a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has been key to United's early progress under Ten Hag since following him to the club from Ajax last summer. He's formed a solid partnership with Raphael Varane at the back and returns at an important time, with the Red Devils now up to fourth in the table in their bid to return to the Champions League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils host Bournemouth on Tuesday evening before their focus shifts to a third-round FA Cup tie against Everton on Friday.