Martin Odegaard hails Arsenal resilience after hard-fought Champions League draw against Bayern Munich

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has praised his side's character after the Gunners secured a hard-fought draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Despite missing out on a victory, the Norwegian midfielder believes the performance proved Arsenal can compete with Europe's elite in the most hostile environments.

Advertisement

Gunners show grit in Munich

Arsenal continued their impressive unbeaten run in the Champions League league phase by claiming a 2-2 draw against Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. Mikel Arteta’s side initially took the lead before falling behind to the German giants, but a late surge ensured they left Bavaria with a valuable point. The result is particularly notable given Bayern's formidable home record, having lost just one of their previous 32 European fixtures at the stadium.

Reflecting on the contest, Odegaard admitted that while he felt a win was within reach, the share of the spoils was ultimately a fair outcome for both heavyweights. "Yeah, probably a fair result to be honest, but I feel like we could have won the game as well,” the captain explained on club official website. "I think we did a lot of good things, started the game really strongly and I thought we played a good game. It was a really tough team to play against, lots of man-to-man, duels all over the pitch and so much quality. I thought we did really well and it's just a shame we couldn't get the win, but it was a strong performance."

Creative spark leads the way

Getty Images

Odegaard’s vision was on full display for Arsenal's opening goal, as he executed a stunning lofted pass from deep within his own half to find Eberechi Eze. The pinpoint delivery sliced through the Bayern defensive line, allowing Eze to race clear and finish. It was a moment of pure quality that highlighted why Odegaard remains the heartbeat of this Arsenal side, especially in high-stakes knockout-style environments where space is at a premium.

The midfielder was modest about his contribution to the scoresheet, preferring to focus on the collective effort required to stay in the match after Bayern roared back. "Yeah, it was a good pass for sure," he smiled. "I just saw he made the run and there was space in behind and I was able to find him - so happily he was onside as well. We started the game strong, scored the first goal, but then went under, so I thought we did really well to fight to get into the game again."

Advertisement Advertisement

Building European momentum

The draw extends Arsenal’s remarkable streak to 15 league phase matches without defeat in the Champions League, a statistic that underlines their growing stature in the competition. Arteta has transformed the North London club into a side that no longer fears the traditional powerhouses of the continent. Odegaard emphasised that while there are areas for improvement, the ability to recover from a losing position in Munich is a massive psychological boost for the squad.

Related Topics

The Gunners' ability to control long periods of the game against a side featuring elite European pedigree suggests they are well-positioned for a deep run in the competition this season. "At least we got the draw. So, lots of positives and a few things to work on, but it was a good performance,” Odegaard continued.

Focus shifts to Premier League

Getty Images

There is little time for the Gunners to dwell on their European exploits, as a domestic clash against Everton at the Emirates Stadium looms large on Saturday. The quick turnaround is a familiar challenge for Odegaard and his teammates, who are balancing the physical demands of a congested schedule. The captain insisted that the squad is ready to transition back to Premier League mode as they look to maintain their title charge in front of their home supporters.

Advertisement

"Yeah, that's the life! That's what we want. Just looking forward to the next now and recover and get ready for it. It's going to be another big test, and it will be good to get back to the Emirates so looking forward to that," Odegaard added.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/arsenal-player-ratings-vs-bayern-muncich-declan-rice-champions-league/blt9bc5bdf55dd6aaf1