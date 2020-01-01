'Martial looks like he doesn't take much information in' - Man Utd star singled out for criticism by Scholes

A former Old Trafford favourite has questioned whether the Frenchman is capable of leading the line for the Red Devils

Anthony Martial lacks intelligence in the final third of the pitch, according to Paul Scholes, who still isn't certain of the star's best position.

Martial continues to divide opinion among fans and experts, having so far failed to live up to his immense potential at Old Trafford.

The international made a bright start to his United career after joining the club from in 2015, but appears to have made little progress since then, with his attitude and commitment to the team's cause often called into question.

The 24-year-old has hit a modest nine goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season, having been switched into a central role following the departure of Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Martial's latest goal set United on their way to a crucial 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, as he made a brilliant darting run across the box to head home a pinpoint Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.

Scholes was unimpressed with his all-round performance in the match, however, expressing his belief that the forward's work rate and positional sense is not up to the required standard.

‘With Anthony Martial, it’s interesting, I don’t know if he’s a wide player, I don’t know if he’s a centre forward," the ex-United midfielder said after the clash with .

"Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] clearly thinks there’s a centre forward in there and he’s telling him to get in the box as often as he can.

"Tonight he laboured at times to get in the box, he didn’t really bust a gut. You shouldn’t need to [tell a striker to get into the penalty box], but if you’re Anthony Martial he looks like he needs telling.

"He looks like he doesn’t take that much information in. Some players are like that, sometimes you tell them once and they’ll do it all the time.

"He looks like you need to tell him every two minutes, what you want him to do."

Scholes added on Martial's decisive goal: "If he’s capable of stuff like that, he did it once tonight and he got his goal, so Ole will be after more of that."

Martial could retain his place upfront when United travel to to take on in the on Thursday night.

Mason Greenwood will also be available for the first-leg round of 32 tie, along with Shanghai Shenhua loanee Odion Ighalo, who made his debut for the Red Devils when he came on as a late substitute against Chelsea.

After their latest European outing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will start preparing his side for 's arrival at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.