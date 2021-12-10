Martial wants to leave Man Utd in January as agent reveals Old Trafford exit plan

Anthony Martial is looking to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window, the French forward’s agent has revealed, with regular game time being sought by a man that has been frozen out at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order with Premier League heavyweights, with just two top-flight starts for the Red Devils taken in this season.

With five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and Edinson Cavani providing an experienced alternative in a central striking berth, Martial is ready to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

What has been said?

Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA Management, has told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

