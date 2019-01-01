Martial has the talent to reach Ronaldo's level, says Solskjaer

The Frenchman's solo strike brought back memories of Cristiano at Old Trafford, but his boss warned that following such an example would not be easy

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Anthony Martial has the talent to emulate famed Red alumnus Cristiano Ronaldo, while warning that he will have to work hard to reach those levels.

Martial stole the show during United's 3-0 defeat of Fulham with a fantastic solo goal that brought to mind a similar strike at Craven Cottage from the current Juventus star in 2007.

That performance prompted team-mate Juan Mata to call Martial the "French Ronaldo", a term that Solskjaer believes could prove prophetic with the right work-rate.

“Yes, it was towards the end of the game and we played a very poor game and Cristiano scored it,” Solskjaer said when asked about the similarities with Ronaldo's famous strike.

“He does have similarities, of course.

“If he wants to be at Cristiano’s level, Anthony knows what he has to do. It’s up to him. He has the talent .

“I am glad he is in my team. He has contributed to so many chances, so many goals.

"He is a Manchester United player. He excites the crowd. He excites the manager. He excites his team-mates. And he is a great character around the place.”

United are back in action on Tuesday, when they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of an Anglo-French Champions League last-16.

PSG have been hit by the absence of Neymar, who is recovering from a metatarsal break, and are almost certain to be without Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan suffered a thigh injury in Saturday's victory over Bordeaux.

“When you play against the best teams, you want to play against the players,” Solskjaer added.

“The crowd want to see the best players. Too bad for Old Trafford.

“I have played a couple of games when we played Real Madrid and Ronaldo and (Luis) Figo and all those were coming to Old Trafford. That gives it an extra edge.

“Unfortunately for Neymar he is injured, but of course he is a quality player. I think our right-back thinks it is not too bad he will not be here.”