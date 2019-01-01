Martial can become one of the best strikers if Man Utd use him right – Berbatov

The former Red Devils frontman believes the France international forward can star for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if given the regular game time he craves

Anthony Martial can become “one of the best, best strikers” if use him correctly, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have invested considerable faith in the international since acquiring him from in the summer of 2015.

A transfer package worth up to £58 million ($70m) was pieced together in order to land an exciting talent then in his teens.

Martial is now 23 years of age and has been tied to another long-term contract at Old Trafford.

There is, however, a sense that United are yet to bring the best out of him, despite handing out over 170 appearances to date.

Berbatov believes that is because a player he briefly worked with in is not getting the regular game time he needs, or being played in the position which suits him best.

The former Red Devils frontman told Express Sport of a forward who has often been deployed on the flanks: "I am slightly biased, but I think Martial can become one of the best, best strikers.

"It depends on whether he has the attitude, the fighting spirit, but he is so good I think he can become one of the best.

"He has often played two to three games then out for two to three games.

"Two to three games on the bench then two to three games back in the team.

"And then United fans ask, why isn't he consistent?

"It depends on him, himself, but Martial has to stay at United. He can be a really great player for them."

Berbatov got a good look at Martial’s potential during a one-season stay at Monaco in 2014-15, with a number of promising performers on the books at Stade Louis II back then.

The enigmatic Bulgarian added: "I had some of the best times of my career at Monaco, and not just because of the city.

"I went there at, I think it was 33, and I went into training and had all these young guys around me.

"There was Martial but also James Rodriguez, [Yannick] Carrasco, Fabinho and all those guys.

"They were running around me and I was like 'what the f*ck?'.

"But I had some great moments at Monaco."