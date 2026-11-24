Embracing the villain role in Ligue 1

Weah has quickly adapted to the intense spotlight at Marseille, finding a unique source of motivation in the club's polarizing reputation. The winger, who has previously represented Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, believes that the external pressure and media narrative regarding the club only serve to strengthen the squad's resolve. Weah has noted a clear disparity in how the team is treated by journalists depending on their results on the pitch, suggesting that there is a collective desire to see the Vélodrome outfit stumble.

"A lot of the media wants Marseille to lose, 100%," Weah said in a recent interview. "When we lose, everyone gets on us, and when we win, no one gives us credit. Marseille’s a hated club, and there’s nothing better than playing for a hated club when you win. I love being on the hated side of things because it gives you that drive, that want, that hunger to want to go and succeed and win things," he told The Guardian.

This siege mentality has helped Weah thrive despite the club’s complex start to the campaign, as Marseille are a hated club according to the American’s assessment of the French football landscape.

Leadership and domestic resurgence

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Weah’s impact in France has been recognized by head coach Bruno Genesio, who handed the 26-year-old the captain’s armband earlier this year. The decision was notable given the off-field context involving Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who remained at the club after rejecting a summer move to Newcastle United.

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Describing the dynamic, Weah called the shared leadership a wonderful thing. The American forward has found common ground with Genesio, describing himself as calm and forward-thinking, much like his manager.

Despite a difficult period where Marseille sat in the relegation zone, a five-match winning streak has propelled them back toward Champions League contention. Weah acknowledged that the fans are very demanding because they spend their hard-earned money to watch the team, and he understands that when the club loses, it affects the mood of the entire city, whereas winning makes the city start bumping.

Refining the USMNT path

On the international front, Weah finds himself in a period of transition following a difficult 2026 World Cup on home soil. Having started only one match in the tournament - a loss to Turkey - he has not featured for the national team since. The winger was candid about his struggles during the summer, admitting that he was overthinking and that his feet stopped working during his limited opportunities.

With Mauricio Pochettino having recently departed the USMNT to join Manchester United, the path to a 54th cap now lies under a yet-to-be-determined successor, though Weah remains optimistic about the team's future.

Weah is adamant that he will not lobby for his spot, preferring to let his club performances do the talking. "I don’t want to force anything or beg," he explained regarding his international status. "I’m good where I’m at. If I end up back in the national team, and I don’t know when that will be, I’ll go. I’m focused 100% on club football."