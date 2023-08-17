Marseille lodge Michael Oliver complaint to UEFA after Champions League elimination against Panathinaikos

- Marseille report officiating
- Unhappy with decisions
- Michael Oliver under scrutiny
WHAT HAPPENED? The French team were eliminated in a penalty shoot-out after a series of disputed judgements. In the first leg, Geoffrey Kondogbia was sent off, and their opponents were awarded a late penalty in the return fixture to equalise after a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double had put Marseille within minutes of going through. According to L'Equipe, Marseille's problem appears to be one of consistency.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marseille took issue with a number of rulings in the second leg, L'Equipe reports. They include the granting of a penalty, which Fotis Ioannidis converted in the ninth minute of stoppage time to force extra time and, ultimately, a penalty shootout.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The first of the Ligue 1 side's penalty kicks was missed by Matteo Guendouzi, with their opponents converting five out of five to advance. Marseille are thought to be upset that Panathinaikos' penalty was awarded following a VAR check after their own previous appeal was denied.
WHAT NEXT FOR MARSEILLE? Marseille have been relegated to the Europa League for this season as a result of the defeat. Meanwhile, Panathinaikos can secure a place in the Champions League group stages if they win a play-off against Braga.