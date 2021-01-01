Marsch interested in RB Leipzig job as speculation surrounds Nagelsmann

The American coach could be set to return to the Bundesliga side before long as Julian Nagelsmann is being linked with the Bayern Munich job

Jesse Marsch says he wants to coach RB Leipzig in the future amid reports he could succeed Julian Nagelsmann at the helm of the Bundesliga side.

Marsch spent a year as Ralf Rangnick's assistant at the German club before leaving to take charge of Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

The American coach guided the Austrian side to the league and cup double in his first season and they are on course to win the Bundesliga again. They have also booked a place in the Austrian Cup final, in which they will face LASK on May 1.

What did Marsch say?

The 47-year-old has been tipped to move on to a bigger club before long and he has his eye set on a return to Leipzig.

"Of course I understand the club very well. If you ask me what would fit best, RB Leipzig is of course a top idea," Marsch told Sky when asked about reports linking him to the Bundesliga team.

"But Julian Nagelsmann is doing a great job and there is currently no reason for Leipzig to look for a new coach. But if I can have the opportunity as a coach in Leipzig, then that's a great idea for me."

Why has Marsch been linked with RB Leipzig?

Marsch has been highlighted as one of the favourites to be appointed Leipzig boss should Nagelsmann leave.

Speculation has been surrounding Nagelsmann's future since Hansi Flick confirmed he wants to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann is rumoured to be set to take Flick's place, but he has denied any talks with the Bundesliga champions have taken place.

Who else has shown interest in Marsch?

The former New York Red Bulls coach was previously linked with the Borussia Dortmund job after Lucien Favre was sacked in December, but Marco Rose has agreed to take charge on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Marsch was also touted as a possible target for Celtic, who are looking to find a permanent replacement for Neil Lennon this summer.

